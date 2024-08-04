Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.43.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $16.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.15. 1,596,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

