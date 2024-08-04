BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Zacks reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 669.08%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 3.3 %

BSIG stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. 281,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,790. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $886.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

