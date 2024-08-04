Brokerages Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target at $40.43

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,573,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

