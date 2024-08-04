Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $77.82

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $82.27 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,738 shares of company stock worth $10,916,903. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Edison International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 135,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 95,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 144,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

