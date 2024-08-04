Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $89.43

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WH opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,144. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.