Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $21.55

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Xponential Fitness Trading Down 22.9 %
XPOF opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
