Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $21.55

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 22.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

XPOF opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

