Brokers Offer Predictions for Beam Global’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Global in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.93. Beam Global has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.25.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,301 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

