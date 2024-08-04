Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.17.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$59.01 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$49.82 and a 1-year high of C$59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The stock has a market cap of C$29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.95.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of C$3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.34 billion.

Insider Transactions at Fortis

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

