Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.66

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and traded as low as $9.47. Burberry Group shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 141,441 shares changing hands.

Burberry Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

