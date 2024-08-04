Burney Co. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $572.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.