Burney Co. Purchases New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $101.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

