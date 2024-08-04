Burney Co. Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Prologis Trading Down 2.9 %

PLD opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

