Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Sells $141,468.12 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $141,468.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.86 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $582.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

