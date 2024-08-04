Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.20 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.43 earnings per share.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE:CABO traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.25. The company had a trading volume of 99,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,299. Cable One has a 52-week low of $318.68 and a 52-week high of $732.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

