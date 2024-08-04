Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Trading Down 2.2%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.89. 106,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

