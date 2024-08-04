Cambridge Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 1.1 %

PGNY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. 1,574,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.