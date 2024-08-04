Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $40.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $782.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,030. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $854.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $742.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.50. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

