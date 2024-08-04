Cambridge Trust Co. Has $100,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,766,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

