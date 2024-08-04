Cambridge Trust Co. Has $110,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. 4,606,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,585. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

