Cambridge Trust Co. Has $44,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,859,000 after buying an additional 160,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after buying an additional 3,063,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,722,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 5.1 %

CMC stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

