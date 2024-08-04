Cambridge Trust Co. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $613.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $656.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.76. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $263.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,415 shares of company stock worth $47,477,222 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.