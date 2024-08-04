Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $29.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,177.67. 140,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,908.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,928.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

