Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,300 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 192.68 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

