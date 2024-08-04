Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Cornell University purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.