Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27), Zacks reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Camden Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.740-6.840 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.
Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of CPT stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.
Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
