Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.660-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.740-6.840 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.20. 2,342,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

