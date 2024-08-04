Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

CWH has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Camping World stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

