Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Posts Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 1,489,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,036. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. Camtek has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

