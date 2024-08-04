Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of GOOS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Canada Goose by 50.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

