Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

