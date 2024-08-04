Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

CNQ stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. 6,756,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,471. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

