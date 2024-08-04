Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$32.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.13 and a twelve month high of C$33.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3489583 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.58%.

About Canadian Utilities

)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

