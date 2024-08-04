Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 325.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 68.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 31.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $5,001,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

