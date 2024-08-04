Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 184.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,822,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

