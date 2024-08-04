Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 308.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 284,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $122.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

