Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 249.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.41. The stock had a trading volume of 685,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.