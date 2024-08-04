Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 194.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.86. 147,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,497. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.60.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

