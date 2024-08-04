Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GRPM traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.32. 57,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,229. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $123.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.