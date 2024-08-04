Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GRPM traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.32. 57,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,229. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $123.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
