Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,150 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 27,666.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after buying an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after acquiring an additional 998,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $13,724,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $26,037.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 2,567,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

