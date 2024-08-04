Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $265,777,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $65,645,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,811,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.