Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower
American Tower Stock Up 2.9 %
American Tower stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.19. The company has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.