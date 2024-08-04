Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KOCT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,177 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

