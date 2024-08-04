Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 313 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 404,663 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

