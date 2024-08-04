Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 410 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 358,182 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after buying an additional 355,054 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.93. 575,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

