Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.00. 12,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.