Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.00. 12,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.