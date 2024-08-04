Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.42. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $62.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vital Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 101.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,239 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

