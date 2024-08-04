Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$156.73.

CJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$120.03 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.