Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CGBD opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $858.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

