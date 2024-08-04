Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.46. 680,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,013. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 340.19, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

