Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $194.17 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $194.17 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,796,399,764 coins and its circulating supply is 12,198,231,339 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,794,424,129 with 12,196,348,055 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01624501 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,710,847.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

